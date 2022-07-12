MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team has revealed its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Under the leadership of new head coach Casey Thousand, the Green and Gold will open up the campaign at the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge hosted by William Jewell on November 11th and 12th. The Wildcats will then travel to Minnesota the following week for games at Minnesota Crookston and Southwest Minnesota State.

The home opener will take place on November 22nd when the ‘Cats welcome UP opponent Finlandia to the Berry. NMU will face two more non-conference opponents as Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State visit Marquette on November 25th and 26th.

As the calendar flips to December, the Wildcats will open up GLIAC competition on the road as they travel to Purdue Northwest and Parkside on the 1st and 3rd.

The first conference games at home will take place the following week, as NMU welcomes Ferris State and Lake Superior State to the Berry on December 9th and 11th before a break in conference play.

The ‘Cats will take on Illinois Springfield, Thousand’s former team, at home on December 17th. NMU will enjoy two weeks off before facing new GMAC member Northwood on January 2nd to open up the 2023 portion of the schedule.

NMU will return to GLIAC play on January 5th and 7th with trips to Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State.

Northern will return home for a three-game homestand with rival Michigan Tech in town on January 14. Grand Valley State and Davenport will round out the homestand on the 19th and 21st.

A trip to Lake Superior State and Ferris State will finish off the competition in January. The ‘Cats will then host Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State on February 2nd and 4th. The following week, the Wildcats will be downstate to challenge Davenport and Grand Valley State on the 9th and 11th.

The final regular-season games will be held on February 16th and 18th with contests against Parkside and Purdue Northwest.

NMU will travel to Houghton to take on Michigan Tech in the regular-season finale on February 25. The GLIAC Tournament will begin on March 1st, with each of the top four regular-season teams earning a home playoff game in the quarterfinals.