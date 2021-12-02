Women’s Basketball Dominates In GLIAC Opener

MIDLAND, Mich.- The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball traveled down the I-75 Thursday, Dec. 2, as they started out Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play against the Timberwolves of Northwood University

A strong performance from sophomore guard Makaylee Kuhn pushed NMU to victory by a score of 77-69.



FIRST QUARTER

Northern Michigan came out hot against Northwood University draining shots left and right.

Freshman Vivianne Jende went 100 percent from the field.

Junior forward Elena Alaix , pulled up for a jumpshot in the dying seconds of the first to put NMU up 21-19.

SECOND QUARTER

After a slow start to the second quarter, Freshman Kayla Tierney pulled up from behind the arch for three off a pass from Kuhn.

The Wildcats continued to dominate on the court, leading 40-34 going into the locker room.

AT THE HALF

Tierney led the ‘Cats with a total of 12 points, shooting 66 percent from the three point line.

Freshman Ana Rhude led the team in rebounds for a total of four, while nine other Wildcats had at least one rebound.

NMU dominated the glass with a total of 20 rebounds to NU’s 15.

The Wildcats shot 80 percent from the charity stripe, and 48.4 percent from the field.

26 of NMUs 40 points came from off the bench.

THIRD QUARTER

The Timberwolves came out with energy, bringing the game to within reach.

Northern answered back, as they continued to knock down shots.

Kuhn doubled up her first half stats, as she found a rhythm bringing her scoring stats to eight points.

NMU edged out UMD by a score of 55-45 going into the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Northwood hit a burst of energy, going on a 6-0 run to start out the fourth quarter, bringing the game to within five.

Kuhn fought hard in the paint, dropping in an easy layup to bring the score 63-54 in favor of the ‘Cats.

In her first game of the season Samantha Potter drops a huge three, putting the ‘Cats up 71-58.

NMU continued their strong offensive efforts to win by a score of

STAT LEADERS

Kuhn led the team with a total of 16 points, while adding a team high seven assists.

Tierney was second on the team in scoring with a total of 15 points, Tierney shot 55 percent from behind the three point line.

Junior Emily Mueller had a team high nine rebounds, in a strong effort on the glass.

UP NEXT

Northern finds their way back in the U.P., as they are set to face off against historic foes in Michigan Technological University Monday, Dec. 6. These two have played against each other for a total of 103 matchups since 1975-76.

