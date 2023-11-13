MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team was selected to host one of the sites for the first two rounds of the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships, the first time in program history the ‘Cats have hosted the regional tournament and the third time in program history the ‘Cats will be in the tournament.

The ‘Cats have now made it to the NCAA tournament for two straight seasons, and will matchup with Maryville on Friday, the same team that the ‘Cats bowed out to in the NCAA tournament last season. The ‘Cats come into post season play as the second ranked team in the region, with Maryville the seventh.

First round matches in Marquette will take place Friday, November 17, and second round matches will take place November 19. All games will be played on the campus of NMU, and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each sub region will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 30 or Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 or Sunday, December 3. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 7 and 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina hosted by Wingate University.

The schedule in Marquette will look like this:

Friday, Nov. 17

10 a.m. | No. 3 Grand Valley State vs. No. 6 McKendree

1 p.m. | No. 7 Maryville at No. 2 Northern Michigan

Sunday, Nov. 19

1 p.m. | TBD vs. TBD

You can find the release from the NCAA here, and the bracket can be found here