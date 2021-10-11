Wyble named GLIAC Special Teams Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Michigan Tech football freshman Drew Wyble is GLIAC Special Teams Player of the Week. After an outstanding kicking and punting performance at Wayne State on Saturday night, he is the first player this fall to earn player of the week recognition.

Wyble (Marquette, Mich.) made a game-winning 26-yard field goal to help the Huskies defeat Wayne State on the road 30-27. Wyble was 3/3 on field goals on the day (35-long) and 3/3 on extra points.

On kickoffs, he averaged 61.3 yards with zero touchbacks on six attempts. He also punted four times and pinned the Warriors inside the 20-yard line twice, averaging 46.3 yards with a long of 60 net yards.

On the season Wyble is 5/6 on field goal attempts and 12/13 on extra points. In the conference, he ranks second in field goals made (five) and fourth in extra points made (12). He also has 20 punts with a season long 60-yard punt Saturday. He has with five punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Huskies are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the GLIAC and travel to Marquette this week for the Miner’s Cup game against rival Northern Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. EST.

