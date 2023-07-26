NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, the Negaunee Juniors 14U Little League Baseball team returned home fresh off their first-ever state championship.

Fans lined the streets, cheering on the team as they got a police escort back into town. The team unveiled their trophy to a packed house at Rivers Field in Negaunee.

“It feels great, said Connor Munson, a pitcher and first baseman for the team. “They supported us donating, and it’s great to see all my friends here who didn’t try out for the team here supporting us.”

“It feels great,” said Max Frustagoio, a pitcher, third baseman, and outfielder for the team. “I mean, doing it with my teammates and family members coming down, it’s awesome. Just knowing that you’re a state champion and your community endorses that, it’s great.

Head coach, Terry Tincknell, says their accomplishment hasn’t fully set in yet.

“It’s incredible,” said Tincknell. “We came into this not knowing what competition we were going to face. These boys, I’ve been coaching them since T-ball. So, they’re like family to me and to be able to finish this off and get a state championship, it’s just incredible, it’s surreal.

“It feels amazing,” said Munson. “The first team ever in the history of Negaunee, 50 years in. Then, of course the first team to even make it to the state championship in 24 years. It’s just incredible.

Negaunee will represent Michigan in the Central Regional Tournament, which will start next Wednesday, August 2 in Midland.

“You know, this is a time to stay focused, stay as a team and stay as a unit,” said Tincknell. “We got to stick together as a group. These guys are all buddies and that’s what got us here. I mean, that’s kind of the key here is to stay together and, you know, take it one game at a time and the first game is Kentucky.”

Negaunee will have its first game of the tournament on Wednesday against the Kentucky State Champions, at 2 p.m eastern.