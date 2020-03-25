Negaunee Boys Tennis looking at the bigger picture during suspended season

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a world free of the coronavirus outbreak, the Negaunee Boys Tennis team would be holding their second day of practice, Tuesday, as they look to continue their dominance on the court. Instead, like all teams across the state – they’re in wait and see mode.

“Right now, the thankful part is that it is early. We are in late March and with the school year at this point being scheduled through early June there is still time for that spring sports season. But, until the MHSAA is giving any green light, or any other further guidance, we just have to heed that advice,” said Kyle Saari, the Head Coach for the Negaunee Boys Tennis team.

The Miners Boys Tennis team has captured the last 10 conference titles and four straight U.P. titles and with a strong senior class this season, they had their eyes set on continuing that success.

“I mean, senior wise, Chase Kumpala, Jackson Sager, Drew Lindberg, Eric Salmonen and the list goes on beyond that, too. But, we got a lot of kids out there that we hope we’ll get that opportunity, but we know there are bigger things to deal with right now and I think the biggest thing is everyone’s heart goes out to those seniors in the midst of their final..whether it be a basketball season, finishing up winter sports. You kind of have that question mark of what could have been hanging out there,” said Saari.

Like everyone else, the Miners are just trying to wrap their heads around what is taking place- and they’re trying to put things into perspective.

“When you’re in a routine for such a long period of time, of course, those things can become monotonous if you don’t challenge yourself or find ways to get better. This is that true indication of when that routine is broken on how much value there really is in that. I think everyone is going to feel the same way. When that day comes, whenever it will be, when the school doors open again, or when you’re able to get on the football field, basketball court, tennis court or anything, I think most certainly there will be a little extra appreciation that comes with that,” added Saari.

No matter if the miners are able to take the court this season or not, the hope is that the adversity we are all facing currently, will help bring everyone together in the end.

“It should increase the amount of empathy for everybody all together in terms of once we do resume that routine we’re all kind of pulling in the same direction and kind of rally around each other. Just increase the amount of support we have for each other. Whether it’s in the school building, the community, or the country as a whole once we do find our way out of this,” concluded Saari.