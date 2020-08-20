Negaunee girls tennis def. Westwood, 8-0

West Ispeming, Mich. (WJMN) – The girls tennis season got underway Wednesday with the Negaunee Miners topping the Westwood Patriots, 8-0. It was the first high school sports action we’ve seen since the cancellation of the spring season in March.

Here is a statement from Negaunee HC, Kyle Saari:

“Above anything else, I think everyone was just thankful to get out and compete today. It’s been over 5 months since anyone wore a uniform in any high school sport, and it’s a privilege for these girls to kick things off.

This was a really competitive match to kick it off. We had to respond to a number of pressure situations and it’s nice to see that early. Jillian Skewis has grown a lot at 2 singles and she had a really solid start, and the same with Lexi Mason. Faith and Daylyn did a nice job at 4 doubles, too.”