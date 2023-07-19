NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Junior Little League baseball team is heading to Grand Rapids this weekend to play in the State Tournament. Negaunee has been battled tested on their road to states.

The team fought their way out of the loser’s bracket in Districts, topping Marquette twice to go to Sectionals. They then beat another strong opponent in Petoskey twice.

A 13-inning, 10-9, victory was followed by a 7-1 win to punch their ticket to the big dance. Yesterday, the team spent their afternoon fundraising for their trip downstate. Assistant coach Keith Swenor says he’s proud of the team who has put in the work to get here.

“We just got a good group of kids. They’re all willing to come here everyday and work hard,” Swenor said. “They’ve put a lot of time in and they’re just a good group of kids. They’re all willing to work hard with a good effort from everyone.”

For the players, they’re not satisfied just getting there. They want to go down to States and win.

“We’re very excited. It’s a tough pool play down there so it will be fun,” said Evan Dellangelo, a member of the team. “There’s good competition down there. We’ll have to cooperate and just hit the ball well and just work together as a team.”

The team’s fundraising efforts will continue on Thursday, July 20. They will be bagging groceries at Super One in Negaunee from 3-6 p.m. while also collecting donations.