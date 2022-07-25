NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Miner student-athletes will have a top of line practice facility to use when the school year starts.

In August of 2020, a bond proposal was passed that allowed the renovation of 31 elementary classrooms, libraries in both the high school and middle school as well as new windows in the middle school. Along with that, a mutli purpose indoor practice field.

Construction began last summer and is set to be finished by the end of August just in time for the start of the school year.

Along with the student-athletes, the marching band will also be able to use it as a prep area for their halftime shows. The facility will also be available to the public to rent. It will provide tennis courts, pickle ball courts and a walking area.

“The practice facility sets us apart a little bit because nobody else has a facility like this,” said Dan Skewis, the Superintendent for Negaunee Public Schools. “It allows us to not only practice tennis or other sports that require a hard surface but we can also put turf on top of that and do sports like baseball, softball, golf, you know anything that would be grass oriented as well. So, it will be two flooring surfaces and it just opens up a lot of access for our athletes and students.”

That’s not the only project the school district hopes to have completed for the start of the school year.

A new softball field is in the works which will be paid for by sinking fund revenue.

In the past we’ve used LaCombe Field that the city owns for our softball teams,” said Skewis. “The athletic commitee, the athletic director and myself along with the board thought it would be a good idea to create our own field up at the high school by the tennis courts. That’s be finished by the end of September and then our team will be able to use it next spring when the season starts up.”