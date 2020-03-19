Networks adjusting to life without live sporting events

(AP) — Network programming directors are facing a big task of trying to schedule with no live sports on the horizon for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS, TNT and TBS were able to quickly adjust after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
CBS will air game shows during the afternoon and its usual prime time shows during what would have been the tournament’s first round while TNT and TBS will air their usual shows as well as movies.
But for networks that solely rely on sports, the adjustments have taken more time to implement.