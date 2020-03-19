Networks adjusting to life without live sporting events

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals NHL hockey club, sits empty in Washington. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(AP) — Network programming directors are facing a big task of trying to schedule with no live sports on the horizon for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A general view inside the Dayton Arena, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. The coronavirus outbreak has abruptly roused the University of Dayton from its dream of a basketball season. The 29-2 Flyers were rolling into tournament play on a 20-game winning streak that had lifted spirits in an Ohio city battered in the past year by violent deaths and devastation. The NCAA decision to cancel March Madness ended hopes for the small Roman Catholic school’s first Final Four appearance in 53 years. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CBS, TNT and TBS were able to quickly adjust after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

CBS will air game shows during the afternoon and its usual prime time shows during what would have been the tournament’s first round while TNT and TBS will air their usual shows as well as movies.

But for networks that solely rely on sports, the adjustments have taken more time to implement.