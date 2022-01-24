MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced on Monday the rescheduled dates for the Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan home-and home series, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, 22.

The makeup dates are Tuesday, Feb. `1 at 6:07 p.m. at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6:37 p.m. Michigan Tech comes to Marquette at the Berry Events Center.

Both games will also be streamed live via CCHA TV on www.FloHockey.tv. All tickets purchased for the Friday, Jan. 21st, Saturday, Jan. 22nd and Sunday, Jan. 23rd games will transfer to the new dates. Refunds will be honored up to 24 hours prior to the start of the scheduled game. For ticket information at Michigan Tech, please call (906) 487-2073 or email tickets@mtu.edu. For ticket information at Northern Michigan, please call (906) 227-1032 or email tickets@nmu.edu.