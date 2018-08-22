New tennis courts becomes community-wide effort

Follow @WJMN_Local3

GWINN– After having same the tennis courts for about 50 years, Gwinn Area Community Schools decided it was time for a change.

“We had a long list of projects in our district which required the community to vote yes on a fund vote for the bond proposal back in 2016,” said Sandy Petrovich, Superintendent, Gwinn Area Community Schools.

The bond proposal included renovation of the school’s tennis courts which the school says was in bad shape.

“We had cracks,” said Darcia Mattson, Head Coach, Gwinn High School Girls Varsity Tennis. “The were actually becoming dangerous to play.”

With the majority of the community voting ‘yes’ the $211,000 renovation was in full swing and recently completed.

“I never realized how bad our courts were until they got done,” said Kadie LaRock, Junior. “The balls just… when they hit the crack, you had to call them where they went. It’s just nice having a flat surface to play on.”

“The project is also coming full circle. The school says without the community’s support it wouldn’t be here today and now they’re giving it back to the community to use as well.”

“It’s for the community. It’s for the kids today, the kids tomorrow and into the future to be able to come down,” said Mattson. “From kindergarten to 105, come down and enjoy the courts.”

The school says the courts will be open at all times for people to use. There’s also a special ceremony coming up to commemorate the new courts.

“We have a grand opening set for Thursday, the 30th. It’s starting at 4:30,” said Mattson. “We want community members. I want all of the alumni who played tennis here. We’re going to open the courts up.”

The event is in conjunction with the school’s ‘Meet the Modletowners’ night and their first home football game of the year.