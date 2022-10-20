NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – With a coaching career stretching back to 1977, the road to 200 career wins for Newberry head coach Joe Austin has had its fair share of bumps along the way. When the Indians notched a 41-0 win over Pickford last week, reaching the career milestone was a cherry on top of the success the team has had so far this season.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t kind of on my mind,” Austin said. “You know, because in this business, I remember you go through ups and downs. And we’ve all been in situations where you just, you’re working really hard and the hardest coaching I’ve ever done or the seasons that I’ve had the worst records. So you’re just always trying to get better and try to help the kids out. But I knew it was a milestone that my family, my beautiful wife, Pat, has suffered through for 45 years and now we just had to get it done.”

After putting retirement on hold to take over the Newberry program in 2018, Austin helped guide the team through its transition to eight-man football. In that time, the coach has had to balance his traditional mentality while establishing his own new culture at the school.

“He gave us the grit, like he’s always wanting us to go five percent more than we can, ten percent, and twenty,” said Blake Doke, a senior center for the Indians. “You know, it’s not just ‘alright, whatever, we’re lazy today. We’re just gonna do it and then go hard tomorrow’. It’s go hard every day and I think that just shows in our games to be honest.”

“We get out here and the first thing we do is see him walk out of the locker room and say ‘It’s great day be an Indian’. It’s every single day. There hasn’t been a single day of practice with him here that he hasn’t said that,” said Hayden McNamara, a senior defensive lineman for the Indians. “He’s different from a lot of the coaches. He really goes in and uses the old school method and I think that’s just some something you don’t see nowadays. But I think obviously it’s been working.”

With the Indians scoring an average of over forty points per game so far this year while holding opponents to an average under ten, the team is focused on working together to finish out strong.

“What we’re doing well is we all love each other. We play as a family,” Doke said. “It’s not who could get the most stats. We’re just trying to keep going. I mean, we know we got the skill. It’s all about heart. We just keep pushing.”

Now looking forward with one game left against Engadine before the end of the regular season, support from the community and the work the players have put in have the team hopeful for their prospects in the playoffs

“It’s just crazy how together our town is when it comes to football and how in a playoff game like last year when we were at home against Rudyard, it was nuts,” McNamara said. “How many people were here, I’ve never seen so many people at this football field. It’s a big part of our town. It’s a big part of the culture and I’m glad that we’re doing just as good this year.”

“I think we are peaking right now, I really do,” Austin said. “You know, we’ve been basically injury free. We’ve had our ups and downs. I’ve had some issues with some of my ball players, you know, I get kind of get in their face a little bit and I’ve tried to tone that down a little bit, and it’s worked out pretty good. So I just couldn’t be happier with the way the kids have responded, and everything’s going pretty good. We’ve had a great season, and we’ll take it one day at a time and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Indians square off against Engadine this Friday night at 7 p.m. in Newberry.