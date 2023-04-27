MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a months-long lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, dreams could become reality this weekend for former Northern Michigan University (NMU) offensive tackle Jake Witt. If selected, Witt would become the first Wildcat drafted into the NFL since 1991.

A 2018 graduate of Ewen-Trout Creek, Witt began his college career playing basketball for Michigan Tech. After transferring to NMU the following school year, Witt joined the Wildcat football team in 2020, first playing as a tight end before moving to offensive tackle.

With a unique combination of size and speed, Witt declared for the draft last December, beginning a lengthy process to showcase his skills for NFL talent evaluators.

After announcing his intentions to play professionally, Witt told Local 3 that receiving attention from NFL teams last fall helped guide his decision to pursue a career in the NFL.

“That made it easier because I didn’t want to go in blindly and just kind of feeling my way through it,” Witt said in December. “So, I know I have the interest of teams out there and that was a big factor. I have a good facility that I’ll be training at and good people around me that I’ll be working with. So, I have a good team and I just needed that interest from the next level and we got that so it’s all go from here.”

Since then, the 6’7″ Witt has spent much of his time training at AdvantEdge in Marquette, working to put on muscle and prepare to put his abilities on display for scouts at his Pro Day workout.

In March, Witt participated in Central Michigan University’s Pro Day, excelling in drills like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

“He’s worked his tail off, he’s put on about twenty pounds of muscle in the past ten weeks,” Dustin Brancheau, the owner and special strengths coach at AdvantEdge Training, told Local 3 in March. “That was a major concern for a lot of the scouts, they wanted to make sure that he could get up over 300lbs and he did that. He got up to 302lbs and his height was 6’7″. We knew that if we could continue to stay where he was at, that he would test better than any other lineman possibly in the history of the NFL Combine.”

The Pro Day workout was measured using a ‘Relative Athletic Score’ (RAS), comparing Witt’s performance to those of other prospects through the years. Witt recorded a 9.80 RAS score out of a possible 10.00 scale, placing him in the top 2% all time for his position group since 1987 and drawing the the eyes of NFL evaluators.

“After that Pro Day it was insane,” Witt said in March. “I’ve spoken to almost every team since then in the past two weeks. I’ve flown out to some visits and I’m going to fly out to some more here. It has really just blown up. I’m just kind of a ball of clay to mold. It has really shifted it. Before, I was in talks with a number of teams and now I’m in talks with almost every team just from that Pro Day performance.”

Now, the long-anticipated draft is finally here, set to begin with the first round airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, while rounds 4-7 will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. While anything could happen, Witt is expected to be a later-round pick if he is selected. If not drafted, Witt is expected to generate heavy interest from teams inviting him to try out for their squad during training camp this summer.

No matter what happens, though, Witt says he’ll carry his Yooper roots with him wherever his future leads him.

“The U.P. support is huge for me,” said Witt. “I’m going to be wearing in on my back as a Yooper, a proud Yooper, wherever it takes me. Whether I’m playing on an NFL field, I’m going to be wearing that Yooper on my back. It’s just something that I’ve embraced and I’m just going out to show that there are no boundaries for people, for kids from the U.P, for people from small areas. You can set your bar high and achieve what you want to achieve. So, I’m going to wear it proudly, I’m going to embrace the Yooper in me and it’s going to be a fun process.”