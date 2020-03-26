NFL releases PSA encouraging fans to stay home

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

NEW YORK, NY (AP) — The NFL has released a public service announcement in conjunction with an announcement of a donation of more than $35 million in COVID-19 relief aid.

The PSA is narrated by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. It features more than 50 current or former players and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

All 32 franchises are represented in the video. Each player used his phone to film messages, asking viewers to stay home to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus across the country. They provide examples of what they’re doing at home, from gardening to staging impromptu dance contests.