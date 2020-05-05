NFL to release 2020 schedule on Thursday night

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
NFL deal nearly in place _2141209485407569536

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night. Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story