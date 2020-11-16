Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan News
National
Washington-DC
Positively U.P.
Health Watch
Election Center
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Open For Business
AG News
Stocks UPMatters
Precious Metals Market
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
The Big Game
Green Bay Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
College Sports UPMatters
NCAA
NBA
NFL
NHL
MLB
Japan 2020
Community
Calendar
Explore The UP Shore
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Home For The Holidays
Hidden History
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Season of Giving
UP 200
Senior Sendoff
Open For Business
Your Local Experts
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
WATCH
WJMN Live
WJMN on YouTube
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CBS News Live
Contests
Remarkable Woman
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Search
Search
NFL
Packers’ run defense faces major test against Titans, Henry
Lions’ Bevell can’t coach vs Bucs due to COVID protocols
Detroit Lions close facility after 2 positive COVID-19 tests
HOF linebacker, former Packers OLB coach, Kevin Greene dies at 58
Lions fire special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs
Gallery
More NFL Headlines
NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
Spielman joining Lions to help with GM, coach searches
Packers RB Aaron Jones fires agent, indicating he wants to get PAID
Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title
Gallery
Packers’ RB/KR Ervin, DB Greene, DL Winn on injured reserve
Green Bay Nation: Special teams struggles and why Ford Field is so tricky for the Packers
Video
Packers place center Corey Linsley on injured reserve
Packers’ versatile offensive line keeps overcoming injuries
Lions put Trufant, Shelton on injured reserve
Rodgers’ 50th TD pass vs. Bears puts him in exclusive group
High School Sports
MHSAA: Fall sports to conclude in January
Former Edinburg High football player who attacked referee, delivers statement
Video
MHSAA announces winter sports tournament start times
MHSAA tells schools to stop practicing immediately
Escanaba Head Coach Dave Howes says he’s resigning
More High School Sports Headlines
NCAA
Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76
Wisconsin-Michigan State headlines Big Ten’s Christmas slate
Swoyer named WCHA Defenseman of the Week
Wildcats fall to Michigan Tech Saturday night
NMU Men’s Basketball excited for the challenge of unique 20′-21′ season
Video
More NCAA Headlines
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Trending Stories
Police: Detroit inmate freed because of virus shoots fiancée
Michigan canvasser still afraid after threat, suspect arrest
Gallery
MHSAA: Fall sports to conclude in January
Weather