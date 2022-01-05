GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One NFL MVP voter shared and expressed his harsh thoughts about the leader of the Packers and Aaron Rodgers clapped back Wednesday afternoon.

Hub Arkush, Executive Editor Pro Football Weekly, is one of only 50 voters who decide the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and he appeared on ‘670 The Score’ this week to explain his reasoning for not voting Rodgers to be the league’s MVP this season.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and organization and fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player. Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he’s clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or, maybe even, Tom Brady. So, from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not going to be my choice”, said Arkush on a Chicago radio show.

Here’s a lot of Hub’s explanation for why he won’t be voting for Aaron Rodgers for MVP pic.twitter.com/emVKqCX0nT — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 4, 2022

During Rodgers’ weekly press conference with the media, he was asked about Arkush’s decision and comments in which Rodgers’ didn’t take lightly.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum. He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was probably until yesterday’s comments, I mean – I listened to the comments, but to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason that I had zero chance in winning MVP – in my opinion, it should exclude, you know, future votes”, Rodgers said to the media. “His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy, the biggest jerk in the league, because he doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him. I’ve never had lunch with him. I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is that I’m not vaccinated.”

Here’s the full answer by Rodgers on the question asked by @mattschneidman on his thoughts on not being voted for by an MVP voter for being a “jerk and a bad guy” #Packers pic.twitter.com/6ABL5ncmrB — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) January 5, 2022

Rodgers’ has been back on the football field for nearly two months since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since his return in week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers has thrown 18 touchdowns to only 1 interception in 7 games. While Rodgers continues his MVP case weekly, he didn’t let Arkush go lightly.

“So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘most vaccinated player’, then he should do that. He’s a bum. I’m not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff. He doesn’t even know who I am. He’s never talked to me in his life. It’s unfortunate that those sentiments — it’s surprising that he would even say that, to be honest. I knew this was possible. I talked about it on (The Pat McAfee Show) weeks ago. Crazy.”

The NFL MVP award will be announced on February 10.

