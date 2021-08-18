Aaron Rodgers reflects on first day of joint practices with the Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret as to how the leader of the Packers feels about joint practices. It’s so well known, long-time Packers communications liaison Tom Fanning had to caution Aaron Rodgers about his words to the media.

“Tom just told me out here, he said, Do not go scorched earth about joint practices. So I’m trying my best,” Rodgers joked.

His main issue with joint practices is the vulnerability for unnecessary injuries that can happen and with tension running high as teams compete against each other, the ability for fights to break out. But Day One with the New York Jets has gone well, and might have something to do with head coach Matt LaFleur’s relationship with Jets’ head coach Robert Salah and Jets’ offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur.

“I’ve known Coach Salah for a while, played against him obviously a number of times, him and Matt are close. The offensive coordinator is close to Matt as well. It’s fun having these guys in here,” Rodgers said.

His head coach agreed. But for LaFleur, it’s a chance for his team to square up against guys not dressed in green and gold, and it’s also a chance for him to see who shows up when it’s in a game-like setting.

“From a competition standpoint, to go out there, and compete against somebody else, and kinda see where you stack up. These guys get sick of hitting each other,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers said there was something to be learned from the Jets this week, especially with the type of defense they play.

“Our end seemed to be good tempo, and it was physical. There were some conversations about the practice tempos but I felt like overall, no fights, Matt’s pretty happy about that, I’m not sure what Robert’s been telling those guys but looked like we’re avoiding fights, which is good,” Rodgers said.

The Packers will practice against the Jets again on Thursday before resting up for their preseason battle on Saturday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

