GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AJ Dillon spoke to the media on Monday morning and confirmed he suffered a fractured rib during Saturday’s playoff loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Dillon was taken out of Saturday’s game due to a ‘chest’ injury and was deemed questionable to return. After not coming back out onto the field, it was apparent something of significance had happened. Dillon told reporters Monday that he suffered a fractured rib.

“It was tough.. I’ve never had to really deal with any injuries throughout my career at all. The good news is, it’s nothing that will ever affect me long term”, Dillon said.

Dillon said he wanted to go back out there, but acknowledged that he could’ve hurt himself more and he wouldn’t have positively impacted his team.

Before suffering the injury, Dillon capped off the Packers first drive of the game with a touchdown. He finished the game with one touchdown and 25 rushing yards on 7 carries.