AP source: Lions releasing running back Kerryon Johnson

NFL

by: LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) is seen against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions are releasing running back Kerryon Johnson. The person spoke Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Detroit drafted the former Auburn standout in the second round in 2018. Johnson became expendable after the Lions drafted D’Andre Swift in 2020, signed free agent running back Jamaal Williams in March and drafted Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson last week. Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons. He ran for just 181 yards and two scores on 52 carries last season.

