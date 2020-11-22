Bryant, Hand now out for Lions against Panthers

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) looks on in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.

Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

There’s a lengthy list of players on both teams with injury concerns heading into this game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers.

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Lions and Teddy Bridgewater of the Panthers are questionable.

Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) blocks Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) in action against the Washington Football during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Detroit Lions defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (93) walks off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Detroit Lions defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (93) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Chicago Bears offensive guard Rashaad Coward (69) blocks against Detroit Lions defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand stretches before an open practice at Ford Field, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

