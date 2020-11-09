Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance.
The Vikings picked up their first home win this season.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.
He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The team said he was cleared of the head injury.
