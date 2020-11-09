Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance.

The Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.

He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The team said he was cleared of the head injury.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs from Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. catches a 9-yard touchdown pass ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, left, runs from Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) scores on a 1-yard touchdown reception ahead of Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) enters the injury after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates after scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-20. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

