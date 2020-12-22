Detroit Lions close facility after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions are closing their team practice facility after two positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

The players and coaches will conduct their meetings virtually today.

The Lions play the 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Detroit is 5-9 with two games left this season.

