Detroit Lions close facility after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions are closing their team practice facility after two positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

The players and coaches will conduct their meetings virtually today.

The Lions play the 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Detroit is 5-9 with two games left this season.

