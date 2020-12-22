Detroit Lions close facility after 2 positive COVID-19 tests
by: Andrew BirklePosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions are closing their team practice facility after two positive COVID-19 test within the organization.
Statement from the Detroit #Lions: pic.twitter.com/XRFZEX0ZLR— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2020
The players and coaches will conduct their meetings virtually today.
The Lions play the 9-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Detroit is 5-9 with two games left this season.