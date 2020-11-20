Detroit Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift ruled out against Panthers

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions will be without rookie running back D’Andre Swift When the team travels to Carolina to face the Panthers this Sunday.
Swift suffered a concussion in the Lions last second win against the Washington Football team last week.
Swift who was drafted by the Lions early in the second round of this year’s draft seemed to be finally finding a groove after somewhat of a slow start. He’s tallied 440 yards in his last five games, scoring four touchdowns.
The Lions and Panthers kick off at 1PM ET this Sunday.
