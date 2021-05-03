Detroit Lions sign 13 to complete UDFA class

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions officially singed 13 more prospects to complete their undrafted free agent class. Those players include:

Sage Surratt – WR, Wake Forest

Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame

Javon McKinley, WR, Notre Dame

Brock Wright – TE, Notre Dame

Jonathan Adams – WR, Arkansas State

D’Angelo Amos – S, Virginia

Tavante Beckett – LB, Marshall

Rakeem Boyd – RB, Arkansas

Jake Hausmann – TE, Ohio State

Drake Jackson – C, Kentucky

Jerry Jacobs – CB, Arkansas

Dedrick Mills – RB, Nebraska

AJ Parker – CB, Kansas State

