Detroit Lions sign 13 to complete UDFA class

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions officially singed 13 more prospects to complete their undrafted free agent class. Those players include:
Sage Surratt – WR, Wake Forest
Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame
Javon McKinley, WR, Notre Dame
Brock Wright – TE, Notre Dame
Jonathan Adams – WR, Arkansas State
D’Angelo Amos – S, Virginia
Tavante Beckett – LB, Marshall
Rakeem Boyd – RB, Arkansas
Jake Hausmann – TE, Ohio State
Drake Jackson – C, Kentucky
Jerry Jacobs – CB, Arkansas
Dedrick Mills – RB, Nebraska
AJ Parker – CB, Kansas State
