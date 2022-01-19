GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet for the ninth time in the postseason on Saturday, but what about the previous eight matchups?
The Packers and 49ers playoff games against each other are filled with blowouts, infamous referee calls & and some surprising stats.
One thing to note: Aaron Rodgers has yet to beat the 49ers in the playoffs as he is 0-3. Through eight games, both teams are 4-4 against each other during the postseason.
There have been some memorable moments between these two teams, and some of those moments Packer fans would like to forget. Some highlights of the series include Jerry Rice fumbling, but the referees saying he was down (at the time there was no replay review), or the late 1990’s Packers beating the 49ers by a combined 50 points through their first three meetings.
Here is a game-by-game breakdown of every playoff matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers:
Divisional Round Jan. 6, 1996 – Packers 27 @ 49ers 17
This was the first postseason meeting between these two teams, and going into the game the 49ers were apparently 9.5 point favorites. The Packers jumped out to an early 21-0 point lead.
Brett Favre had a spectacular game going 21 for 28 with 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Steve Young ended up throwing the football 65 times and threw two interceptions.
The Packers would end losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the Conference Championship.
Divisional Round Jan. 4, 1997 – Packers 35 vs 49ers 14
Almost one year exactly after their first playoff game, the Packers and 49ers met again, this time in Lambeau. Again, the Packers got off to a 21-0 lead, but the lead quickly evaporated. It was 21-14 in the third quarter before the Packers scored the next 14 points to win 35 to 14.
The Packers came into the game as five-point favorites, and the quarterbacks did not have a stat-filled day. Steve Young only threw five passes before Elvis Grbac came in and ended the day with three interceptions and one touchdown.
Favre went 11 for 15 with 79 yards passing. The Packers leaned on Edgar Bennett and Dorsey Levens. Bennett had two touchdowns to go along with 80 yards on the ground.
The Packers would end up winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
Conference Championship Jan. 11, 1998 – Packers 23 @ 49ers 10
For the third year in a row, the Packers and 49ers met in the playoffs, but this time a berth to the Super Bowl was on the line.
Packers kicker Ryan Longwell had a busy day at the office as he went three for four on field-goal attempts as well as adding two extra points. For the third straight game against the 49ers, Favre did not throw an interception and finished the day with 222 yards passing.
The Packers were up 23 to 3 before the 49ers ran a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Packers would not win a second straight Super Bowl as they lost to the Denver Broncos 24 to 31.
Wild Card Round Jan. 3, 1999 – Packers 27 @ 49ers 30 (Jerry Rice fumbled)
In one of the more infamous games in Packer history, the team lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.
With the 49ers trailing 27-23 with less than a minute left, Jerry Rice caught a pass and was tackled inbounds. The ball ended up coming free, but the referee ruled that Rice was down.
However, multiple replay angles showed that Rice in fact fumbled the ball. At the time, there was no replay review so the play could not be looked at.
A few plays later, Steve Young would hit Terrell Owens for a 25-yard touchdown pass to win the game 30-27. Replay review would be added the following season.
Wild Card Round Jan. 13, 2002 – Packers 25 vs 49ers 15
After playing in the playoffs for four straight years, the Packers and 49ers would next meet in the playoffs in 2002. The Packers would move to 4-1 overall in the postseason against the 49ers with a 25 to 15 victory.
The game was held at Lambeau Field and the Packers were 3.5 point favorites. Favre threw two touchdowns and Ahman Green added one touchdown on the ground.
The Packers would lose a blowout against the St. Louis Rams the following week.
Divisional Round Jan. 12, 2013 – Packers 31 @ 49ers 45
Over a decade after their previous meeting, the Packers and 49ers would meet again. This time the 49ers would put up 45 points and come out victorious.
Colin Kaepernick and Frank Gore ran all over the Packers as both players rushed for over 100 yards. Kaepernick had 181 yards and two touchdowns.
The Packers leading rusher? DuJuan Harris, who finished the game with 53 yards rushing. In his first playoff game against the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and one interception.
Wild Card Round Jan. 5, 2014 – Packers 20 vs 49ers 23
The Packers and 49ers met for the second year in a row in the playoffs, and this game the 49ers came out ahead again. Temps for this game reached -10 with the wind chill.
The Packers came into the game as 3 point underdogs even though they were home. Kaepernick again had a great game rushing turning seven carries into 98 yards.
Rodgers threw for 177 yards and one touchdown.
Conference Championship Jan. 19, 2020 – Packers 20 @ 49ers 37
With a chance to go to the Super Bowl, the Packers lost by 17 on the road against the 49ers. Going into the game, the 49ers were 8 point favorites.
The Packers dug themselves an early hole, as it was 27 to 0 at halftime. Rodgers had two interceptions, but the 49ers ran all over the Packers.
Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four(!) touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball eight times for 77 yards.
Divisional Round Jan. 22, 2022 – Packers ? vs 49ers ?
Rodgers will have his fourth chance to get a win against the 49ers in the postseason, as he has yet to beat them. The Packers have lost the last three games by a combined 34 points, but enter Saturday’s game as 5.5 point favorites.
If the Packers win they will host either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in a rematch from last season) or the Los Angeles Rams.