Green Bay Nation: The Packers face a true road test as they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Davante Adams continues to add to his storybook, playing through the pain to get his team the win. But with the potential return of Allen Lazard and the defense improving, how worried is the GBN gang against the Colts?
Phillip Rivers is not a quarterback to overlook, neither is his revolving door of highly effective running backs
It’s time for Top Five Tweets! Tom Brady is good at Twitter, the Bears offense is abysmal and Aaron Rodgers or David Bakhtiari, who’s the better actor?
In this week’s Challenge or No Challenge, will Andy and Matt agree with MK? Or will the challenge flag be thrown?
Who will the GBN gang pick to win in Indianapolis? Will the Packers improve to 8-2 or will Phillip Rivers spoil the fun?
