Green Bay Packers reveal new, and strangely familiar, green & gold uniforms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Out with the old, in with the new? Not in the case of the Green Bay Packers as they head back in time and don jerseys resembling ones they wore in the 1950s.

On Thursday, the Packers revealed their new 1950s-era inspired green and gold uniforms launching fans into a frenzy.

‘These are sweet!’ Jake Jankowski

‘These are the ones I was hoping for! They threw it all the way back to the 50s’ Jeremy Fields

‘Love em! Good choice.’ Kenny Myszka

The new retro uniform displays the Packer’s traditional kelly green color with gold numbers and stripes, paired with matching green pants with gold stripes and matching green socks to complete the look. These new jerseys will mark the second time in Packers history that the team will wear their signature colors together.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”

Packers fans will be able to see these new retro jerseys in action during the Green Bay Packers game against Washington on October 24, at Lambeau Field.

The 50s Classic Collection is now available for fans to purchase in the Packers Pro Shop and includes the 50s Classic Jersey along with a new line of assorted apparel including t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, knit hats, helmets, coolers, pins, decals, coffee mugs, tumblers, pints, and shot glasses.