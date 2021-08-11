Green & Gold in Canton: Honoring Charles Woodson and Bobby Dillon

(WFRV) – Some of the greatest football players of all time were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first week of August, two of them, Green Bay Packers.

Former Packers safety Bobby Dillon was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 Centennial Class. He was inducted posthumously with his family there for the induction. Dillon played from 1952 to 1959 and led the Packers in interceptions, retiring with 52 interceptions.

Former Packers cornerback/safety Charles Woodson was inducted on Sunday. Woodson spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, nine with the Oakland Raiders and played college football with Michigan. He’s tied for fifth in League history with 65 total interceptions and fourth in the NFL for passes defended with 183. Woodson won Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 followed by a Super Bowl win in 2010.