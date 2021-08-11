Green & Gold in Canton: Honoring Charles Woodson and Bobby Dillon

(WFRV) – Some of the greatest football players of all time were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first week of August, two of them, Green Bay Packers.

Former Packers safety Bobby Dillon was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 Centennial Class. He was inducted posthumously with his family there for the induction. Dillon played from 1952 to 1959 and led the Packers in interceptions, retiring with 52 interceptions.

Former Packers cornerback/safety Charles Woodson was inducted on Sunday. Woodson spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, nine with the Oakland Raiders and played college football with Michigan. He’s tied for fifth in League history with 65 total interceptions and fourth in the NFL for passes defended with 183. Woodson won Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 followed by a Super Bowl win in 2010.

  • Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, right, poses with his presenter and mother, Georgia Woodson, during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Pool)
  • Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 05: Safety Charles Woodson #21 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers 24-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
  • Karen Gooch smiles after unveiling the bust of her father Bobby Dillon at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Tom E. Puskar/AP Images for NFL)
  • Bobby Dillon of Texas is part of the 1951 All-American defensive team. (AP Photo)
  • In this October 2012 photo provided by Karen Gooch, former Green Bay Packers football player Bobby Dillon is shown flanked by his grandsons Dillon Gooch, left and Weston Gooch during ceremonies at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. Dillon passed away at age 89 in August 2019, five months before he was selected for the Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class. (Karen Gooch via AP)

