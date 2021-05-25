Here’s what you need to know after day two of Packers’ OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Day two of Packers’ OTAs have finished and it’s time to unpack what we know from Tuesday’s activities.

The big talk surrounding Packers’ OTAs was Aaron Rodgers not showing up for the first time in 16 years, but he wasn’t the only one that didn’t make an appearance.

A big part of the Packers’ wide receiving core wasn’t there. That group included Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Another notable player that wasn’t there was David Bakhtiari. Newcomer Blake Bortles did attend but was not in uniform.

The two quarterbacks that were taking reps were first round draft pick Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur talked about Jordan Love and the progress he has made. He mentioned Love’s offseason workouts and how it’s visually noticeable in his game. LaFleur described the ball “jumping out of (Love’s) hand”.

Tight end Josiah Deguara was practicing on Tuesday. Deguara tore his ACL in week four of the 2020 season versus the Falcons.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur said he spoke to the team briefly about the situation with Rodgers.

“The message is control what you can control”, LaFleur said.

Running back Aaron Jones was asked about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and if he had a conversation with him before re-signing with Green Bay. He told reporters that a conversation never happened but he doesn’t think his decision would’ve changed because “this is home”.

There were many emotional moments for Jones as he told the media he was dedicating the rest of his career to his father who passed away in the offseason. Through the hard time that Jones and his family is going through, he said his teammates and the Packers organization have done a tremendous job of checking in on him and giving him support and advice.

AJ Dillon looks to be in great shape and it’s going to be really intriguing to see what he can do as he enters this upcoming season with more of a role each week.

The Packers next OTAs will be on May 27th, June 1-2, June 4, June 7, and ending on June 10th. Following will be the team’s mandatory minicamp on June 15th until the 17th.

