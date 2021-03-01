J.J. Watt picks Arizona, reportedly on two year deal

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 All-Decade team.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(WFRV) – J.J. Watt is not heading home, as some hoped, after he was released by the Houston Texans. Instead the Wisconsin native and former Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a two year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Just before the report Watt tweeted a picture of him working out wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt with the caption “source: me.”

According to the initial report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Watt agreed to a two year contract with the Cardinals that will pay him $31 million dollars with $23 million dollars of that deal guaranteed. Other reports have followed to confirm the agreement between Watt and the Cardinals.

The Packers were among the teams that reportedly approached Watt about signing in free agency. Other possible destinations for the former Wisconsin Badgers star included the likes of the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, where both of Watt’s younger brothers currently play.

