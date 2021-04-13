Jerry Kramer: “Packers will win a Super Bowl this year”

Jerry Kramer is a Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer who played for the organization for 11 seasons after being drafted in the 1958 NFL draft by Green Bay. He helped the organization as an offensive lineman, winning five NFL titles and the first two Super Bowls.

Local 3 talked with the Packers legend about a variety of things. One topic was Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been hosting the popular game show ‘Jeopardy.’ Kramer says he hasn’t been surprised to see Rodgers excelling on the show.

“He’s a bright kid, first of all, you don’t have to be with him very long to understand that. He knows what he wants to do and he knows how to do it. He knows where he is at all times. That’s wonderful that he can enjoy that and get some of the fringe benefits of playing the game,” said Kramer.

The big story involving the Packers this offseason, will Aaron Rodgers retire a Packer or will he move on and end his career somewhere else? Kramer says he would love to see #12 play his whole career in the Green and Gold.

“I’m a traditionalist and I hope he stays in Green Bay. He’s had a wonderful career there a wonderful life, a wonderful performance, the whole package. Why go anywhere? I think Brady has re-written the book on aging and playing quarterback. I think Aaron is operating at a very high level right now and maybe as good as he’s every been,” said Kramer.

Kramer says he believes the Packers have the pieces in place to compete for another shot at a Superbowl this season. He even went on to say this:

“The Packers are going to the Super Bowl this year and they’re going to win the Super Bowl this year. They’ve been there knocking on the door for the last two years. They’re playing really really well. The fire, the passion, the burn, the hunger, the want, the drive. If we can turn that up just a little bit, 3%, 5%, in each person then we can be in the Super Bowl and I think they understand that and realize that,” said Kramer.

We’ll have more with Jerry Kramer this Friday. We’ll talk about his new film “You Can If You Will,’ which highlights his life journey. That will be airing on Local 3 this weekend.

