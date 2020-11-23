Latest loss puts Lions coach Patricia back on hot seat

HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Stafford tried to sound upbeat after the Detroit Lions latest debacle, a 20-0 road loss to the Carolina Panthers. “It’s one game,” Stafford said. “It doesn’t define us as an offense, or us as a team.” Or maybe it does. Coming off a promising 30-27 win over the Washington Redskins, the Lions lost a game they had to have to stay in playoff contention — and one that could ultimately lead to costing coach Matt Patricia his job if they don’t find a way to quickly turn things around. Patricia is 13-28-1 in three seasons as the Lions coach.

