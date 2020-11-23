Latest loss puts Lions coach Patricia back on hot seat

(AP) - The Green Bay Packers say they’re inviting a small group of team employees and their family members will attend the team’s Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears to help evaluate Lambeau Field’s COVID-19 protocols.

Packers officials said about 500 people are being invited to attend the game. This is part of the process of evaluating enhanced protocols in case ticketed fans are allowed to attend home games later this season. Fans haven’t been permitted at any Packers home games so far this season.