Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid center in NFL

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – Early on in their rebuild, the Detroit Lions have shown an eagerness and focus on building up and strengthening their offensive line. They drafted Penei Sewell with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and now they’ve made sure one of their own will be with the team for years to come.

On Thursday, the Lions and center Frank Ragnow agreed on a four-year extension. The agreement will make Ragnow the highest paid at his position.

Here is how the contract breaks down:

$25.5M fully guaranteed at signing

$42M total guarantees

$13.5M per year in new money

Ragnow has lived up and exceeded every expectation since being drafted by the Lions with the 20th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

