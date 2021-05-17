Lions coach Dan Campbell wants an actual pet lion; would give an arm to win a Super Bowl

FILE – This is a 2016 file photo showing Dan Campbell of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. (AP Photo/File)

Detroit, Mich (WJMN) – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will go to any length to build a winning culture in the Motor City. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, Campbell said he spoke with Lion’s owner Sheila Ford about the idea of bringing a real-life lion into the facility.

“I would love to literally have a pet, Lion. Just a legit pet lion on a chain. He would just be my pet and we would just walk around the building, said Campbell. “We would go out to practice, we’re at 7-on-7, we’re behind the kicker when he’s kicking.”

Campbell said that after talking with Ford the idea probably wasn’t going to happen.

He was later asked if he would be willing to give up an arm to win a Super Bowl. Campbell replied without hesitation:

‘Yes. Yes I would.”

A real lion for a mascot might be out of the cards, but that’s not stopping Campbell from trying to find new ways to motivate as he looks to try and turn around a Lions franchise that has been struggling for decades.

Campbell caused a stir during his introductory press conference back in January during a rant about biting knee caps.

“We’re going to kick you in the teeth, all right?” Campbell told reporters. “And when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we’re going to get up and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off, all right? And then we’re going to stand up. And then it’s going to take us two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap. … Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing.”

Campbell has proven he’s not your average coach in his short time in Detroit and that may be just want the Lions need to finally flip their fortune.

