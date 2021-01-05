Lions entering their biggest rebuild since drafting Stafford

(WFRV) – The road to Super Bowl LV will run through Green Bay in the NFC. That’s after the Packers locked up the top seed, and the only bye in the conference with a 35-16 win over the Bears.

Green Bay’s offense started off hot against Chicago with Aaron Rodgers perfect performance in the first half. The leader of the Pack completed all ten of his passes in the first two quarters for 155 yards, and had three touchdown passes on all three of the Packers drives.