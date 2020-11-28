Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia adjusts his face mask during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dan Quinn and Matt Patricia experiment is over in Detroit. The Lions announced Saturday they are parting ways with both Quinn and Patricia after a string of underwhelming performances by the team, marking the end of a forgettable era for the organization.

Patricia was hired in 2018 and didn’t live up to his reputation he brought from his time in New England. His record was 13-29-1 since taking over as the Lions coach. Quinn had been the team’s GM since 2016, and the Lions were 31-43-1 during his tenure.

Currently Detroit sits in last place in the NFC North Division with an overall record of 4-7.

Latest Posts