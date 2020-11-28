Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dan Quinn and Matt Patricia experiment is over in Detroit. The Lions announced Saturday they are parting ways with both Quinn and Patricia after a string of underwhelming performances by the team, marking the end of a forgettable era for the organization.
Patricia was hired in 2018 and didn’t live up to his reputation he brought from his time in New England. His record was 13-29-1 since taking over as the Lions coach. Quinn had been the team’s GM since 2016, and the Lions were 31-43-1 during his tenure.
Currently Detroit sits in last place in the NFC North Division with an overall record of 4-7.