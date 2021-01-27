Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired Dave Fipp has their new special teams coordinator.

Fipp held the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons, which included the team’s first Super Bowl title.

In his eight seasons with the Eagles, they combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Fipp was also an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-12.

