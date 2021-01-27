Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - I know everyone is still reeling from how abruptly the Packers season came to end. From the players to the fans, to even myself as a reporter, I fully expected to be preparing to go down to Tampa Bay to cover this team in the Super Bowl.

While it's disappointing, it's not the reality, the 2020 season still can't be looked at as anything other than a magical season that was full of joy and as Aaron Rodgers put it, an "attitude of gratitude." I am eternally grateful for the 2020 season. I'm grateful for a multitude of reasons. I got to get my feet wet in covering the NFL with one of the most storied franchises and listen and learn from veteran reporters that can only make me better at this wonderfully crazy job that I hope to be doing for many years.