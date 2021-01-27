Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator
by: APPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month. Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator. Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
Latest Posts
- LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2021
- LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2021
- Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator
- Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107
- Marquette City Commissioner Cody Mayer deployed to Washington, D.C. with National Guard