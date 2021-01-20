Lions hire GM Brad Holmes after he wasn’t on original list

In a photo provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks at the NFL football team’s practice facility Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Brad Holmes was not even a candidate when the Detroit Lions began their search for a general manager nearly two months ago.

Holmes won the Lions over and landed a job he didn’t dream of when his NFL career began as a public relations intern in 2003.

The Lions love Holmes’ combination of leadership skills, intelligence and personality along with his collaborative approaches.

Holmes’ ability to use analytics to project which players will have success in the league particularly impressed the Lions.

Holmes joins Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot, Miami’s Chris Grier and Cleveland’s Andrew Berry as Black general managers in the NFL.