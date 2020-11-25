Lions host Texans in matchup of coaches hoping to keep jobs

(AP) – The Detroit Lions are hosting the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving in a matchup of coaches hoping to keep their jobs. Lions coach Matt Patricia is 13-28-1 in two-plus seasons. Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel is 3-3 since Bill O’Brien was fired. Patricia and Crennel worked together on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England for one season in 2004. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and ran for a score in last week’s win over the Patriots. Detroit was shut out in its previous game for the first time since 2009.