Lions put Trufant, Shelton on injured reserve

NFL

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant celebrates with strong safety Duron Harmon, right, after an interception in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve. Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston. The Lions also announced that they have activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster from the practice squad. Detroit signed cornerback Alex Myres to the practice squad. The Lions said defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts, both on injured reserve, were returning to practice Wednesday. Detroit plays at Chicago this weekend in its first game since coach Matt Patricia was fired.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories