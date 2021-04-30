Lions select Penei Sewell in first round of NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Jared Goff is going to sleep tonight happy. The Detroit Lions got him some big time protection, drafting Oregon left tackle, Penei Sewell, with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sewell was a dominating force in his two seasons with the Ducks. He won the 2019 Outland trophy given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.
Former and current Lions players took to social media to give their approval of Detroit’s selection.
Sewell is ready to join the Pride…
