Lions select Penei Sewell in first round of NFL Draft

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon’s Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation’s best interior lineman, in Atlanta. Sewell is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Jared Goff is going to sleep tonight happy. The Detroit Lions got him some big time protection, drafting Oregon left tackle, Penei Sewell, with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell was a dominating force in his two seasons with the Ducks. He won the 2019 Outland trophy given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.

Former and current Lions players took to social media to give their approval of Detroit’s selection.

Welcome to Detroit, @peneisewell58! Let’s make it special brother. 🦁 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 30, 2021

Sewell is ready to join the Pride…

