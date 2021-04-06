Lions sign CB Quinton Dunbar to bolster shaky secondary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Sarah Thomas has spent her career breaking down barriers. She is the first women to officiate a major college football game, the first women to officiate a college bowl game, the first female to officiate in a Big Ten stadium, the first female official hired by the NFL, and this past February she became the first women to officiate a Super Bowl.

Thomas' road to her firsts were difficult. Being an avid athlete, Thomas played basketball her whole life. She went on to play collegiate basketball for the University of Mobile where she had over 750 points and was named an Academic All-American. After graduation Thomas was the only female in a basketball league at her church when she was kicked off the team due to her gender. Desperate to get back involved in an organized sport, that is when Thomas found herself at a meeting for football officials.