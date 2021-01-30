Report: Lions trade Stafford to Rams for Goff and picks
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is officially over. The Lions are trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. This coming days after news broke that Stafford asked to be traded.
As expected Detroit got a lot in return. The Rams are sending quarterback Jared Goff and 3 picks.
Multiple NFL Insiders close to the situation are confirming the blockbuster trade. The Lions have not yet made it official.
Stafford spent 12 of NFL seasons with Detroit after the Lions drafted him #1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford has a career record of 74-90-1 and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times.