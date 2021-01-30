Report: Lions trade Stafford to Rams for Goff and picks

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is officially over. The Lions are trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. This coming days after news broke that Stafford asked to be traded.

As expected Detroit got a lot in return. The Rams are sending quarterback Jared Goff and 3 picks.

The full blockbuster trade involving two former No. 1 overall draft picks …#Lions get:



QB Jared Goff

3rd-round pick in 2021

1st-round pick in 2022

1st-round pick in 2023#Rams get:



QB Matthew Stafford — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2021

Multiple NFL Insiders close to the situation are confirming the blockbuster trade. The Lions have not yet made it official.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

The #Lions had more than 6 offers, including a few worth more than a 1st round pick. But Detroit taking on #Rams QB Jared Goff cost LA more. So it ends up as two future 1st rounders and more thanks to Goff’s contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

Stafford spent 12 of NFL seasons with Detroit after the Lions drafted him #1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford has a career record of 74-90-1 and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times.