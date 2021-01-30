Report: Lions trade Stafford to Rams for Goff and picks

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is officially over. The Lions are trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. This coming days after news broke that Stafford asked to be traded.

As expected Detroit got a lot in return. The Rams are sending quarterback Jared Goff and 3 picks.

Multiple NFL Insiders close to the situation are confirming the blockbuster trade. The Lions have not yet made it official.

Stafford spent 12 of NFL seasons with Detroit after the Lions drafted him #1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford has a career record of 74-90-1 and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories