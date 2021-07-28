LIVE BLOG: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur meets with media before first practice

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Packers kick off training camp later this morning. Head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media before the first practice.

Follow along below for updates from LaFleur’s first press conference of camp.

What do you think about adding Randall Cobb? Until it’s official… You can never have enough talented players. The possibility of that happening, we’re really excited about.

LaFleur says there was a time they were unsure Rodgers would be back.



On getting Aaron Rodgers back in the building: A lot that went into it. There were a lot of hours, and thought that went into it, a lot of communication. That’s where it starts. We’ve got to be communicative within our own building, and our players. That’s where it starts.

When did it change that you felt Rodgers would be here? Great to have you here man. There was a little more but I’ll keep it between us.

What was it like having Rodgers back in the building/locker room? The more we get to playing football, the more that will take care of itself. The guys in the locker room were happy to have their lead back.

LaFleur on Love



Development of Jordan Love during minicamp: That has to be your mentality, I’m going to be the best player I can become.

Being back in the building for camp: I’m just excited about having everybody back. It feels a little bit more normal. There’s still protocols but it feels a little more like normal.

Effect of drama on the team moving forward: it’s part of the business. You can never get too high, and you can never get too low. There are a lot of variables. It’s stressful when you’re getting ready for a game and you’re left tackle goes down. There’s always stress. You have to focus on the task at hand and get better on a daily basis.

On Aaron Rodgers: I can say he’s the most competitive person I’ve ever been around. There’s no doubt he’s going to go out and play to the best of his ability.

“I just drank a lot of wine and it helped me sleep.” LaFleur on worrying about Rodgers returning



Are there things you need to bring Aaron up to speed on: That was the first meeting we had was talking bout the minor adjustments and new plays we incorporated. Obviously there’s going to be a lot of give and take as we go through camp. We’re constantly evolving as you go through. I know there’s going to be a lot of dialogue as we the season.

On organizational structure: I think every place is different in terms of how you’re structured. Heading into year three I can tell you in terms of communication we’ve never been better.

What’s different in terms of your relations hip with Aaron? I feel great about our relationship.

Speculation about the “Last Dance” how do you keep the focus of the locker room? I take it one day at a time. This is going to be a long journey this season. That’s the mindset and the message to the team. You have to focus on day by day and the results will come.

Lessons from the Bucks: There were so many great moments. it was pretty cool to watch all the confetti come down from the rafters. There were some great moments of that game. There was a lot of great leadership that showed through for the Bucks, and had a lot of conversations with those guys. What a cool moment for the city and the state. Certainly got the juice flowing for me.

What have you seen from Rashan Gary? The same thing you’ve seen the last two years, a guy who pours everything into it. The effort that he gives every day is exceptional, and we have to make sure that continues.