NFL suspends Jace Sternberger for first two games of season

Green Bay Packers’ Jace Sternberger catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL has suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s program and policy on substances of abuse.

Sternberger will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster on September 21st following Green Bay’s week two game against Detroit.

The 2019 third round pick played in 12 games last season, and finished with 12 catches for 114 yards. His production was greatly reduced with the rise of fellow tight end Robert Tonyan, who had a career high 586 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Sternberger will be able to participate in all of the team’s offseason workouts, training camp practices, and preseason games despite the suspension.

Latest Posts