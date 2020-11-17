Packers activate WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve

(AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Trades can not become official until after the league's transaction moratorium ends at noon Eastern on Monday. The 6-foot-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged nearly nine points a game this past season for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged almost five points in 40 games last season.

The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.