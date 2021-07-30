Packers’ Alexander not feeling the pressure after huge season

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Alexander already has climbed the mountain during his brief NFL career. As the Packers’ first-round pick in 2018, he was named to the all-rookie team. In 2019, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate. In 2020, at age 23, Alexander was named second-team All-Pro. His shutdown season was capped with two interceptions of the legendary Tom Brady in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander already has climbed the mountain during his brief NFL career. The first-round draft pick made the all-rookie team in 2018. He was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019. He earned second-team All-Pro honors at the age of 23 last season. He capped that 2020 season by making two interceptions against Tom Brady in an NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander says he doesn’t feel any pressure heading into his fourth season.

